 »   »   » WOW! Dulquer Salmaan Bags His Next Biggie In Bollywood?

Dulquer Salmaan, the young sensation of Mollywood is on a journey to conquer new areas. His popularity is increasing with each passing day and undoubtedly, he is now one among most popular young Malayalam actors inthe film industries of other languages.
Interestingly, Dulquer Salmaan has already made a Bollywood debut with the film Karwaan, the shooting of which has been completed and now, it seems like the actor is all set to establish a place of his own in Bollywood. Certain reports are doing the rounds regarding Dulquer Salmaan's next big project in Bollywood and this time the actor will associate with a top director of the Indian cinema..
According to the reports, Dulquer Salmaan will next team up with popular film-maker Anurag Kashyap, for a film which will narrate a romantic tale..
Manmarziyaan
According to the latest reports, Dulquer Salmaan-Anurag Kashyap movie has been titled as Manmarziyaan. Reportedly, their ucpoming film, produced by Anand L Rai will narrate a triangle love story and will also feature Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles.
Karwaan..
Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan's debut Bollywood movie will be Karwaan. The film, directed by Akarsh Khurana also has Irrfan Khan and Mithila Parkar in the lead roles. The film was mainly shot in Kochi and Ootty. Reportedly, Karwaan is based on a road trip taken by its three main characters. Dulquer Salmaan will be seen playing a Bangalore based Malayali in this film.
All Set To Conquer Bollywood & Kollywood?
Well, offers are pouring in for Dulquer Salmaan from Bollywood and Kollywood. Definitely, the actor's popularity has soared to new levels in other language film industries, as well. In Kollywood too, Dulquer Salmaan has a couple of promising projects in the pipeline.
Dulquer Salmaan's Next Major Release
Dulquer Salmaan's previous release was Bejoy Nambiar's Solo, which was a bilingual movie. Now, the wait is on for his next big release. If reports are to be believed, his next major release is expected to be one among the two movies, Mahanati and Karwaan. Mahanati is a bilingual movie, which marks his debut in Telugu film industry.
Next Project In Malayalam
Meanwhile, the actor who has started the shoot for his next film in Tamil, titled as Kannum Kannum Kolliyadithaal will be busy with his other language movies for the next couple of months. According to the reports, the actor's next film in Malayalam will be scripted by Bipin George and Vishnu Unnirkrishnan team.