 »   »   » WOW! Dulquer Salmaan Bags His Next Biggie In Bollywood?

Dulquer Salmaan, the young sensation of Mollywood is on a journey to conquer new areas. His popularity is increasing with each passing day and undoubtedly, he is now one among most popular young Malayalam actors inthe film industries of other languages.

Interestingly, Dulquer Salmaan has already made a Bollywood debut with the film Karwaan, the shooting of which has been completed and now, it seems like the actor is all set to establish a place of his own in Bollywood. Certain reports are doing the rounds regarding Dulquer Salmaan's next big project in Bollywood and this time the actor will associate with a top director of the Indian cinema..

According to the reports, Dulquer Salmaan will next team up with popular film-maker Anurag Kashyap, for a film which will narrate a romantic tale..