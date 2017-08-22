 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan's Oru Bhayankara Kamukan: Producer Rubbishes Rumours

Dulquer Salmaan, the charming actor is all set to join hands with hitmaker Lal Jose once again. Dulquer-Lal Jose duo is teaming up for the second time, for the upcoming romantic comedy Oru Bhayankara Kamukan.

Recently, it was reported that the much-awaited project will go on floors in October 2016, after Dulquer Salmaan completes his current project. However, producer Shebin Becker rubbished the reports, stating that they are totally baseless.



The producer revealed that Oru Bhayankara Kamukan will only start rolling in January 2018. Shebin, who has earlier produced the popular films Charlie and Take Off, also confirmed that the team has no plans to shoot the movie in foreign locales.



Oru Bhayankara Kamukan, which is scripted by Unni R, is said to be an out-and-out love story. The movie, which will feature Dulquer Salmaan in the role of a village youth, will have a new face as the leading lady.



Earlier, it was rumoured that the movie is based on writer Unni R's popular short story of the same name. But later, the scriptwriter dismissed the reports and clarified that the movie only adapted the title Oru Bhayankara Kamukan, from the story.