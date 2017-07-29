 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan's Solo Glimpse Video Goes Viral!

Dulquer Salmaan released the first glimpse video of his much-awaited upcoming movie Solo, which is directed by Bejoy Nambiar, as a special birthday treat for his fans. The highly promising glimpse video of Solo is currently going viral on social media.

The 33 seconds long video is rich with stunning visualization, and exceptional background score. The opening sequence of the video, which features Dulquer Salmaan riding a motorbike, will surely remind us his role from Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi.



Lead actor Dulquer Salmaan's four different get-ups are the major highlights of the interesting video. The first glimpse to Solo hints that the Bejoy Nambiar movie will be a never-seen-before experience for Malayali audiences.



The music of Solo has been handled by eleven members, including the popular music bands Thaikkudam Bridge, Masala Coffee, Agam, Filter Coffee, and renowned musicians Prashant Pillai, Sooraj S Kurup, Gourav Godhkindi, Brodha V, Abhinav Bhansal, etc.



Solo, which is scripted by director Bejoy Nambiar himself, features Ann Augustine, Kabali fame Sai Dhansika, model Arthi Venkatesh, Kannada actress Sruthi Hariharan, Marathi actress Sai Tamhankar, and Asha Jairam, as the female leads.



The movie will have Bollywood actor Dino Morea, Nassar, Suhasini, Prakash Belawadi, Neha Sharma, Soubin Shahir, R Parthipen, John Vijay, Sathish, Deepti Sati, Quashiq Mukherjee, Govind Menon, Siddharth Menon, Anson Paul, etc., appear in the supporting roles.