 »   »   » WOW! Dulquer Salmaan's Solo To Have As Many As 21 Songs & The Track List Is Out

The expectations on Dulquer Salmaan starrer Solo is reaching newer heights with each passing day. The promotional activities for the film are at full swing and they have definitely struck the righ chords, so far.

The makers of Solo have already released the music albums of two of the segments of the movie and now, here is a big update on the total number of songs in the movie & the track list.



Earlier, it was confirmed that a good number of music directors have worked for the movie. Speculations were doing the rounds regarding the number of tracks in the film and now, the director himself has come forward clear all the rumours.



The film-maker took to Twitter to confirm that Solo will have 21 songs in it, putting together both Tamil and Malayalam songs. Take a look at the interesting tweet posted by Bejoy Nambiar.



There was some news that SOLO has 15 songs.That is ridiculous! How can we have so manysongs! Tamil & Malayalam put together we only have 21!

— Bejoy Nambiar (@nambiarbejoy) August 30, 2017

Later, Bejoy Nambiar went on to post the final track list of the movie and it looks ensemble. Take a look at the same..



The final final #Solo track list . Anymore - then I would have to make a sequel.@dulQuer @SoloMovieOffl pic.twitter.com/TiWTlcG6fk

— Bejoy Nambiar (@nambiarbejoy) September 4, 2017

Well, it seems like Solo will be a completely new experience for the Malayalam film audiences. For the unitiated, Dulquer salmaan's Solo is an anthology and would feature four different segments.

