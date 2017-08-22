 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan's Solo: Is This The Release Date Of The Movie?

Dulquer Salmaan's Solo is expected to be a film, which will be a different viewing experience for the audiences. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, this upcoming film ranks high on expectations.

Importantly, it was revealed along with the first posters of this Dulquer Salmaan starrer that Solo will be hitting the theatres in the month of September. But, the makers wereyet to finalise the exact release date of the movie.



Now, certain reports have come in regarding the release date of the movie. If reports are to be believed, Dulquer Salmaan's Solo will hit the theatres on September 21, 2017.



A Pooja Release? Earlier, there were reports doing the rounds that Dulquer Salmaan starrer Solo will be one among the Pooja releases of the year. Now if the above mentioned date is to go by, the film will hit the theatres 1 week prior to the Pooja Holidays.

Two Releases For Dulquer Salmaan In September Interestingly, the month of September is all set to be a grand one for Dulquer Salmaan fans as two movies of the actor are gearing up for release. Apart from Solo, Soubin Shahir's Parava, which features Dulquer Salmaan in a crucial role will also hit the theatres in September.

When Will Parava Hit The Theatres For Onam? Soubin Shahir's debut directorial venture Parava has been slated for a release during the upcoming Onam season. But the makers are yet to officially announce the release date of the movie. Now, there are certain unconfirmed reports doing the rounds that Parava might be postponed by a week or two.

More About Solo.. Solo is an anthology movie and will feature Dulquer Salmaan in different get-ups. The movie has an ensemble star cast and is a bilingual movie made in Malayalam and Tamil.



Earlier, the makers of Solo had come up with two teasers of this Dulquer Salmaan starrer, which went on to grab all the attention of the audiences. Let's wait for an experience, which would be worth cherishing.