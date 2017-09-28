 »   »   » IT'S CONFIRMED! Dulquer Salmaan's Solo Will Hit The Theatres On This Date!

Dulquer Salmaan will next be seen in the film Solo, which marks the debut of film-maker Bejoy Nambiar in Malayalam. The movie is releasing amidst huge expectations and is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year.

Now, the makers of Solo have officially confirmed the release date of the film. As the prior reports suggested, Solo will be hitting the theatres on October 5, 2017.



The release date has been updated in the official Facebook page of the movie. The team has also released an interesting poster of Solo, which carries the release date. Importantly, the censoring of the Tamil version of Solo has been completed and the movie has bagged a U/A.



Take a look at the Facebook post regarding the same..







For the uninitiated, Dulquer Salmaan's Solo is a bilingual and the movie will have a simultaneous release in Tamil and Malayalam. Reportedly, Solo is an anthology and the film will narrate four different stories, each one featuring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role.



Dulquer Salmaan will be seen essaying the characters, Rudra, Shiva, Shekhar and Trilok in the film. Solo has a huge list of actors in it and the movie is expected to be a different experience for the audiences.

