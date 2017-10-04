 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan's Solo: Some Interesting Facts About The Movie!

Dulquer Salmaan is gearing up to set the box office on fire with his next big release Solo, which is all set to grace the screens. The highly anticipated film of the year, will hit the theatres tomorrow (October 5, 2017).
Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Solo is an anthology and consists of four different segments. Solo has been in the news ever since its announcement days and this Dulquer Salmaan starrer is expected to offer something really special to the Malayalam film audiences.
Solo is a bilingual movie and the film has been simultaneously shot in Tamil and Malayalam. There is a huge hype surrounding the movie and let us wait for a few more hours to watch the magic of the movie on the big screens.
On the eve of the release of Solo, we take you through some interesting facts associated with the film.
Bejoy Nambiar's Debut In Malayalam
Popular film-maker Bejoy Nambiar, who is a Keralite, is making his entry to Mollywood with Solo. His Bollywood movies like Shaitan, Wazir etc., have earned a cult fan following and he is expected to deliver yet another classic with Solo.
The Four Elements
As mentioned, Solo is an anthology and the four different stories in the film are connected with the four elements Earth, Air, Water and Fire. Love and rage are expected to be the main themes of the stories.
|
Number Of Songs
Dulquer Salmaan's Solo is sure to be a film that will be an altogether different experience for the audiences. The film will have 21 songs, putting together the Tamil and Malayalam versions of the film. The music department of the film has been handled by various popular bands and other renowned names of the music industry.
Mollywood Debut Of A Host Of Other Actors
Solo paves way for the Mollywood entry of a host of popular actors from Bollywood, Kollywood and Tollywood. Sai Dhansika, Neha Sharma, Dino Morea, Sai Tamhankar, Aarthi Venkatesh etc., are making their Mollywood debut with Solo.
Promotional Strategies
The promotional strategies for Solo have been spot on. The makers started off with the posters, which were followed by the songs and the teasers of the film. The team released the teasers of World Of Rudra, World Of Siva and World Of Shekhar.
Dulquer Salmaan's Army Man Avatar
Dulquer Salmaan will be seen in four different roles in the movie and in one of the segments he will be seen playing the role of an army man named Rudra. It is for the first time that Dulquer Salmaan is donning the army uniform for a movie.
Ann Augustine, After A Short Break
Popular actress Ann Augustine, who was previously seen in the film Nee-Na released in the year 2015, is making a comeback with Solo. The actress will be seen essaying an important role in one of the segments of the film.
Went On Floors In November 2016
The shoot of Solo commenced in the month of November in 2016. The filming began with the portions of the segment, World Of Trilok. Later, the movie was completed in various schedules in various locations.
A Simultaneous Release In UAE/GCC
Solo has achieved something really big. Interestingly, Solo is getting a worldwide release on October 5, 2017 and importantly the movie will be hitting UAE/GCC centres, on the very same day. Solo has gone on to become one among the very few Malayalam movies, which have achieved this.