 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan's Solo: Some Interesting Facts About The Movie!

Dulquer Salmaan is gearing up to set the box office on fire with his next big release Solo, which is all set to grace the screens. The highly anticipated film of the year, will hit the theatres tomorrow (October 5, 2017).

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Solo is an anthology and consists of four different segments. Solo has been in the news ever since its announcement days and this Dulquer Salmaan starrer is expected to offer something really special to the Malayalam film audiences.



Solo is a bilingual movie and the film has been simultaneously shot in Tamil and Malayalam. There is a huge hype surrounding the movie and let us wait for a few more hours to watch the magic of the movie on the big screens.



On the eve of the release of Solo, we take you through some interesting facts associated with the film.

