 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan’s Solo: The First Poster Is Out!

It's Dulquer Salmaan's birthday today (July 28) and on this special day all his fans and followers have got a pleasant surprise, in the form of a few updates on the actor's next big release, which will be Bejoy Nambiar's Solo.

Last Night, Dulquer Salmaan himself took to Facebook to release the official title design of Solo, through his Facebook page. Now, the team Solo has come up with the first look posters of the movie, which are rather very much intriguing.



The latest posters, which are already a hit on social media has a collage featuring the different getups of Dulquer Salmaan in Solo. Reportedly, the actor will be seen in four different getups in this bilingual, which is said to be an anthology movie.



Earlier, along with the title design posters, it was hinted that Solo might hit the theatres in the month of September. Well, we definitely can expect for a different cinematic experience from Bejoy Nambiar-Dulquer Salmaan team.



Solo has a stellar star cast in it and aprt from Duquer salmaan, the film also features Manoj K Jayan, Nasser, Neha Sharma, Ann Augustine, Sai Tamhankar, Dhansika, Dio Morea etc., in important roles.