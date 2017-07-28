 »   »   » JUST OUT: Dulquer Salmaan's Solo Design Poster

Solo, the upcoming Dulquer Salmaan movie, is one of the most anticipated upcoming projects of Mollywood. Solo will mark the Malayalam debut of talented film-maker Bejoy Nambiar, the former assistant of veteran director Mani Ratnam.

Recently, lead actor Dulquer Salmaan revealed the title design poster of the movie, through his official Facebook page. The simple yet unique title design hints that Solo will be truly a different experience, for Malayali audiences.



Dulquer Salmaan has hinted that Solo will hit the theatres in September 2017, in the title design release post. If the reports are to be true, the makers are planning to release the movie as the actors Onam special release for the year.



According to the sources close to the project, Solo in an anthology movie which consists of 4 stories. Interestingly, the stories are based on the 4 most important elements, earth, fire, water, and wind, and deals with love and revenge.



Solo, which is scripted by director Bejoy Nambiar himself, will feature nn Augustine, Kabali fame Sai Dhansika, model Arthi Venkatesh, Kannada actress Sruthi Hariharan, Marathi actress Sai Tamhankar, and Asha Jairam, as the female leads.



Sanu Varghese is the director of photography. Popular music bands Thaikkudam Bridge, Masala Coffee, Agam, Filter Coffee, and renowned musicians Prashant Pillai, Sooraj S Kurup, Gourav Godhkindi, Brodha V, Abhinav Bhansal, etc., handle the music.

