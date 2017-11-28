 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan's Words About Big B & Bilal Show How Big A Fanboy He Is!

Ever since the announcement regarding Bilal, the sequel to the film Big B was made, the audiences are eager to know more about the project, which incidentally led to a lot of speculations.

Interestingly, the audiences are waiting anxiously to see Dulquer Salmaan and Mammootty together in Bilal and certain reports also came in regarding Dulquer Salmaan's association with the project.



But, Amal Neerad was quick to dismiss all those reports as mere rumours. At the same time, it is a known fact that Dulquer Salmaan is a big fan of the movie, Big B. In the recently held Asiavision Awards 2017, Dulquer Salmaan was asked about his association with Bilal, and his words about the sequel rightly proves how big a fan he is.

