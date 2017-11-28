 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan's Words About Big B & Bilal Show How Big A Fanboy He Is!

Ever since the announcement regarding Bilal, the sequel to the film Big B was made, the audiences are eager to know more about the project, which incidentally led to a lot of speculations.
Interestingly, the audiences are waiting anxiously to see Dulquer Salmaan and Mammootty together in Bilal and certain reports also came in regarding Dulquer Salmaan's association with the project.
But, Amal Neerad was quick to dismiss all those reports as mere rumours. At the same time, it is a known fact that Dulquer Salmaan is a big fan of the movie, Big B. In the recently held Asiavision Awards 2017, Dulquer Salmaan was asked about his association with Bilal, and his words about the sequel rightly proves how big a fan he is.
Is Dulquer Salmaan A Part Of Bilal?
When asked about the rumours regarding Dulquer Salmaan being a part of Bilal, the young actor stated that Amal Neerad himself has given a clarification regarding the same. On a lighter note, he also added that he is ready to attend even an audition for the film as he is eager to be a part of a movie like Bilal.
Dulquer Salmaan Used To Watch Big B 2-3 Times A Week
Dulquer Salmaan opened up that when he was in Dubai, Big B was one among the films in his personal DVD collections. He also opened up that he used to watch Big B 2-3 times a week. Whenever he missed his father and his homeland, he used to watch this film.
The Background Score..
Interestingly, Dulquer Salmaan had some great words for the background score of the film, as well. During the function, he also hummed a short note from the background score of the movie.
The Style Definition Of Malayalam Cinema..
The young superstar of Malayalam cinema also added that he is eagerly waiting to watch the sequel to Big B. He also tagged Big B as the style definition of Malayalam cinema and a full university for the industry, as most of the technicians who worked in the film went on to make it big in the film industry.