 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan Sends Out His Special Wishes To Fahadh Faasil!

It is quite known to all that Dulquer Salmaan and Fahadh Faasil do share a good rapport with each other. They have known each other since their childhood and their families too share a close bond.

Fahadh Faasil is celebrating his birthday today (August 08) and most of his friends from Mollywood, made it a point to wish the talented actor. Dulquer Salmaan too, took to Facebook to wish his dear friend on his birthday.

Interestingly, Dulquer Salmaan addressed Fahadh Faasil by his pet name Shanu. Through his special message, he also wished Fahadh Faasil a year filled with more amazing movies.

Dulquer Salmaan and Fahadh Faasil have shared the screen space in the film Bangalore Days, directed by Anjali Menon. Their chemistry in the film was much appreciated. Well, it would be a real treat to watch this fantastic combo on screen, once again.

Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil fans got a real big treat on the actor's birthday as team Velaikkaran released the latest poster of the movie, featuring Fahadh Faasil in it. Velaikkaran, features Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role and the film will hit the theatres in September.