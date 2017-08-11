 »   »   » WOW! Dulquer Salmaan All Set To Make His Grand Bollywood Debut!

Dulquer Salmaan, who could rightly be tagged as the young superstar of Mollywood is on his way to conquer new territories. The actor has already committed his first direct Telugu movie titled as Mahanati, the shooting of which is currently progressing.

Now, speculations are rife regarding his big debut in Bollywood. Certain reports are doing the rounds that Dulquer Salmaan has finally given the nod for his first project in Bollywood.

If reports are to be believed, Dulquer Salmaan's Bollywood debut will be helmed by debut film-maker Akash Khurana, who has co-scripted the superhit movie Yeh Jawani Hain Deewani. Reports also suggest that this upcoming film will also feature popular Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan and actress Mithali Palkar. This upcoming film will be produced by Ronnie Screwala

If reports are to be belived, popular Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan was initially approached for Dulquer Salmaan's part in the movies, but the former had to opt out due to date clashes.

If the movie happens, it would be a real treat for all Dulquer Salmaan fans and we, the Malayalam film audiences could see him scaling newer heights.