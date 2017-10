Solo, the Dulquer Salmaan starrer is finally all set to hit the theatres tomorrow (October 5, Thrusday). The movie, which marks the Malayalam movie debut of popular film-maker Bejoy Nambiar, is all set to have a massive release.

Interestingly, Solo has been releasing in 225 screens, in Kerala alone. Lead actor Dulquer Salmaan recently shared the good news, and the Kerala theatres list of the movie, through his official Facebook page.