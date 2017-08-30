 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan's Solo Gets A New Release Date!

Dulquer Salmaan, the charming actor is joining hands with young film-maker Bejoy Nambiar for his Mollywood debut project Solo. The movie, which is one of the most anticipated projects of the year, has now got a new release date.

As per the latest reports, Dulquer Salmaan's Solo will hit the theatres on October 5, Thursday. The movie, which was originally slated to be released on September 21, was postponed to October due to undisclosed technical reasons.



Solo, which is a highly ambitious project for Dulquer Salmaan, is an anthology film which consists of four segments. The Bejoy Nambiar movie will feature Dulquer as the central character in all the four segments.



The movie, which is scripted by director Bejoy Nambiar himself, is a bilingual which will simultaneously released in Malayalam and Tamil. Neha Sharma, Sai Dhansika, Arthi Venkatesh, and Sruthi Hariharan appear as the leading ladies in the various segments of Solo.



Bollywood actor Dino Morea, Nassar, Suhasini, Prakash Belawadi, Neha Sharma, Soubin Shahir, R Parthipen, John Vijay, Sathish, Quashiq Mukherjee, Govind Menon, Siddharth Menon, Anson Paul, etc., appear in the supporting roles.

