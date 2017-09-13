 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan's Solo: Meet 'Sh Sh Sh Shekhar'

Solo, the Dulquer Salmaan starrer which marks the Malayalam debut of film-maker Bejoy Nambiar, is one of the most-anticipated projects of the year. The Dulquer Salmaan movie has already created a stir on Mollywood with its exceptionally fresh teasers and songs.

Now, the team is all set to introduce the third segment of Solo, which is an anthology film. The third segment, which has been titled as World Of Shekhar, will feature Dulquer Salmaan in the titular character Shekhar.







Dulquer Salmaan recently shared the motion poster of World of Shekhar, through his official Facebook page. Interestingly, the actor introduced his character as 'Sh Sh Sh Shekhar', thus confirming that he is playing a man who has stammering issues, in the segment.



The way Dulquer Salmaan's character introduces himself in the motion poster also confirms the same. The major highlights of the promising motion poster are the actor's long hair look and the extraordinary background score.



Kabali fame actress Sai Dhansika essays the female lead opposite Dulquer Salmaan in the segment, which features Soubin Shahir in a pivotal role. Solo, which is scripted by director Bejoy Nambiar himself, will hit the theaters in October 2017.