 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan's Solo: World Of Rudra Music Album Review

The much-awaited music album of World Of Rudra, from the upcoming Dulquer Salmaan-Bejoy Nambiar movie Solo, is finally out. Lead actor Dulquer Salmaan revealed the playlist through his official Twitter and Facebook pages, recently.

World Of Rudra music album consists three exceptionally brilliant songs, including Roshomon, Sajan More Ghar Aaye, and Sita Kalyanam. Both the Malayalam and Tamil version albums of the bilingual movie has been released.



Prashant Pillai, music band Filter Coffee, and Suraj S Kurup have respectively composed the songs Roshomon, Sajan More Ghar Aaye, and Sita Kalyanam. The listeners are extremely impressed with the World Of Rudra album, which has already taken the social media by storm.



Among the three songs, it is Roshomon by Prashant Pillai and Sita Kalyanam by Sooraj S Kurup, which become the instant chartbusters. The music playlists of other segments of Solo are expected to be revealed, very soon.



The Dulquer Salmaan movie, which marks the Mollywood debut of renowned film-maker Bejoy Nambiar, is an anthology film which consists of four stories. Lead actor Dulquer is appearing in four different get-ups in the movie.



The stories revolve around the four elements, earth, fire, water, and the wind. Neha Sharma appears as the female lead in World Of Rudra, while Sai Dhansika, Arthi Venkatesh, and Sruthi Hariharan appear as the leading ladies in other segments.

