 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan's Solo: World Of Rudra Music Album Review

The much-awaited music album of World Of Rudra, from the upcoming Dulquer Salmaan-Bejoy Nambiar movie Solo, is finally out. Lead actor Dulquer Salmaan revealed the playlist through his official Twitter and Facebook pages, recently.

World Of Rudra music album consists three exceptionally brilliant songs, including Roshomon, Sajan More Ghar Aaye, and Sita Kalyanam. Both the Malayalam and Tamil version albums of the bilingual movie has been released.