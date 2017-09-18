 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan's Solo: World Of Shekhar Audio Jukebox Is Out!

The much-awaited audio playlist of World Of Shekhar segment, from the upcoming Dulquer Salmaan movie Solo, is finally out. Lead actor Dulquer Salmaan released the audio jukebox through his official Facebook page, recently.

World Of Shekhar audio playlist consists of four songs, composed by Sez On The Beat, Abhinav Bhansal and Agam. Just like the earlier playlists from the movie, World Of Shekhar songs are also extremely versatile.



Dulquer Salmaan is essaying the titular character Shekhar in the segment. World Of Shekhar majorly revolves around the love story of Shekhar and Radhika, played by Kabali fame actress Sai Dhansika.



Solo, which marks the Malayalam debut of renowned film-maker Bejoy Nambiar, is an anthology film which consists of four stories. The stories, which depict love and revenge, revolve around the four elements, earth, fire, water, and the wind.



Neha Sharma, Sruthi Hariharan, Arthi Venkatesh, etc., appear as the female leads in the other four segments of the movie. Solo will be released as a bilingual in both Malayalam and Tamil languages, simultaneously.



Soubin Shahir, Bollywood actor Dino Morea, Nassar, Suhasini, Prakash Belawadi, Neha Sharma, Soubin Shahir, R Parthipen, John Vijay, Sathish, Quashiq Mukherjee, Govind Menon, Siddharth Menon, Anson Paul, etc., appear in the supporting roles.