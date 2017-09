The much-awaited lyrical videos of World Of Shekhar segment, from the upcoming Dulquer Salmaan movie Solo are finally out. Lead actor Dulquer Salmaan revealed the lyrical videos of Kandu Nee Enne and Thoovanam songs, through his official Facebook page.

Kandu Nee Enne, which is a soulful melody, is composed by Abhinav Bhansal and sung by Vijay Yesudas, and penned by Dhanya Suresh. The song has highly impressed both the listeners and critics.