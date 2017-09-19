 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan Solo: Kandu Nee Enne Lyrical Video Is Out

The much-awaited lyrical videos of World Of Shekhar segment, from the upcoming Dulquer Salmaan movie Solo are finally out. Lead actor Dulquer Salmaan revealed the lyrical video of Kandu Nee Enne song from Solo, through his official Facebook page.

Kandu Nee Enne, which is a soulful melody, is composed by Abhinav Bhansal and sung by Vijay Yesudas, and penned by Dhanya Suresh. The song has highly impressed both the listeners and critics.



The World Of Skekhar playlist consists of four songs, composed by Sez On The Beat, Abhinav Bhansal and Agam. Just like the earlier playlists from the movie, World Of Shekhar songs are also extremely versatile.



Solo, which is a highly ambitious project for Dulquer Salmaan, is an anthology film which consists of four segments. The movie, which is directed by Bejoy Nambiar will feature Dulquer as the central character in all the four segments.



The movie, which is scripted by director Bejoy Nambiar himself, is a bilingual which will simultaneously released in Malayalam and Tamil. Neha Sharma, Sai Dhansika, Arthi Venkatesh, and Sruthi Hariharan appear as the leading ladies in the various segments of Solo.