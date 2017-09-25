 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan's Solo: World Of Shekhar Teaser Is Out!

Solo, the upcoming Dulquer Salmaan movie which marks the Malayalam debut of film-maker Bejoy Nambiar, is one of the most-awaited projects of the year. Expectations over Solo is getting increased day by day, with the release of the teasers and songs.

Lead actor Dulquer Salmaan recently released the teaser of the third segment of the movie, World Of Shekhar, through his official Facebook page. The 1.30 minutes long teaser gives a glimpse of Shekhar and Radhika's unique love story.



From the teaser, it is evident that Dulquer Salmaan is essaying the titular character Shekhar, who has stammering issues. Dhansika, the Kabali fame actress appears as Radhika, Shekhar's love interest, in World of Shekhar segment.



Soubin Shahir, the actor who made his directorial debut with the recent movie Parava, appears as Shekhar's close friend in the segment. The rest of the characters and further details of World Of Shekhar are expected to be revealed very soon.



Solo, which is scripted by director Bejoy Nambiar himself, is an anthology film which consists of four stories. The stories, which depict love and revenge, revolve around the four elements, earth, fire, water, and the wind.



Dulquer Salmaan essays the titular character in all the four segments of the movie. The first two segments are World Of Rudra and World Of Siva, while the fourth segment of the movie is expected to be revealed soon.