 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan's Solo: World Of Siva Posters Are Out

Dulquer Salmaan, the charming actor is joining hands with renowned film-maker Bejoy Nambiar, for his Mollywood debut project Solo. The movie has created headlines much before the release with its super impressive posters, teaser, and music album.

Now, Dulquer Salmaan has revealed the second set of posters of Solo. The actor revealed the official posters of the second segment of the anthology movie, World Of Siva, through his official Facebook page recently.



The promising posters of World Of Siva promise that Solo is a movie which has so many surprises in store. Dulquer Salmaan, who essays the titular character Siva in the segment, has made a mark with his intense looks in the posters.



If the reports are to be true, World Of Siva narrates the story of the titular character Siva, a young don. Along with Dulquer Salmaan, senior actor Manoj K Jayan essays a pivotal role in the second segment.



Expectations are riding high on Solo, which is said to be a unique project. Solo, which is an anthology movie which consists of four segments. Dulquer Salmaan appears as the central character in all the four segments.



Neha Sharma, Sai Dhansika, Arthi Venkatesh, and Sruthi Hariharan appear as the leading ladies in the various segments of Solo. The movie, which is scripted by Bejoy Nambiar himself, will hit the theaters by September end.