 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan's Solo: World Of Siva Songs Are Out!

Solo, the upcoming Dulquer Salmaan starring anthology movie is finally all set to hit the theatres in October 2017. The movie, which is written and directed by Bejoy Nambiar, had created a stir in Mollywood with its exceptional teasers and playlist.

Now, the team has finally released the second music playlist of Solo, from the segment World Of Siva. Recently, lead actor Dulquer Salmaan revealed the World Of Siva music playlist from Solo, through his official Facebook page.



The World Of Siva playlist consists of four songs, including Aal Aayal and Aal Aayal reprise version sung by Sooraj Santhosh & Varun Sunil, Aigiri Nandini sung by Govind & Meera, and Shiv Taandav sung by Saylee Talwalkar.



Just like the first music playlist from the first segment World Of Rudra, the second playlist is also exceptionally versatile and promising. Expectations are riding high on Solo, which marks the Mollywood debut of Bejoy Nambiar, post the song release.



Dulquer Salmaan is playing the titular character Siva in the segment World Of Siva, which features the story of gangsters. Sruthi Hariharan essays the female lead opposite Dulquer in the segment, which features Manoj K Jayan in a key role.