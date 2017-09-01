 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan's Solo: World Of Siva Teaser Is Out!

Solo, the upcoming Dulquer Salmaan starrer marks the Mollywood debut of renowned film-maker Bejoy Nambiar. The Dulquer movie, which has already made headlines with its different teaser and music album, is one of the most-awaited projects of the year.

Recently, lead actor Dulquer Salmaan released the second teaser of Solo, from the segment World Of Siva through his official Facebook page. The 1.28 minutes long second teaser of Solo looks highly intense and extremely promising.



From the interesting teaser, it is evident that the titular character Siva, played by Dulquer Salmaan in the movie, is a young, deadly gangster. World Of Siva revolves around the life, struggles, and romance of the Siva.



The major highlight of the second teaser is its exceptional background score and breathtaking visualization. Thaikkudam Bridge fame Govind Menon has composed the music score for the segment, as well as playing a key role in it.



Sruthi Hariharan, the Kannada actress appears as the female lead opposite Dulquer Salmaan in the segment. Manoj K Jayan and Dinesh Prabhakar essays the other key roles in the movie. Solo is slated to hit the theatres in October 2017.