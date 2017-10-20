 »   »   » PHOTO: Dulquer Salmaan Spotted With Daughter Maryam!

Dulquer Salmaan, the young actor is throughly enjoying the most precious phase of his life, fatherhood. Dulquer Salmaan and wife Amaal Sufiya welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on May 6 2017, at a private hospital in Chennai.

Since then, the actor has always made sure that he shared the little joys of parenthood with his fans and well-wishers. Dulquer Salmaan has been sharing several cute pictures of his daughter Maryam Ameerah Salmaan through social media, but has never revealed her face.

But, the fans finally got to see Maryam's face, through a leaked family photo which was clicked during the occassion of Eid. The super adorable picture of the little munchkin had instantly took the social media by storm.

And now, the audiences have finally got another glimpse of Maryam Ameerah Salmaan, with her daddy dearest. Recently Dulquer Salmaan was spotted at a public place, holding his little princess in his arms. The daddy-duo looks super cute in the picture.

Earlier, Dulquer Salmaan had revealed that his biggest wish was to become a father, while announcing the arrival of his little princess. The actor considers his father Mammootty has his role model when it comes to the roles of a father and husband.