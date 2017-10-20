 »   »   » PHOTO: Dulquer Salmaan Spotted With Daughter Maryam!

PHOTO: Dulquer Salmaan Spotted With Daughter Maryam!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Dulquer Salmaan, the young actor is throughly enjoying the most precious phase of his life, fatherhood. Dulquer Salmaan and wife Amaal Sufiya welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on May 6 2017, at a private hospital in Chennai.

Since then, the actor has always made sure that he shared the little joys of parenthood with his fans and well-wishers. Dulquer Salmaan has been sharing several cute pictures of his daughter Maryam Ameerah Salmaan through social media, but has never revealed her face.

PHOTO: Dulquer Salmaan Spotted With Daughter Maryam!

But, the fans finally got to see Maryam's face, through a leaked family photo which was clicked during the occassion of Eid. The super adorable picture of the little munchkin had instantly took the social media by storm.

PHOTO: Dulquer Salmaan Spotted With Daughter Maryam!

And now, the audiences have finally got another glimpse of Maryam Ameerah Salmaan, with her daddy dearest. Recently Dulquer Salmaan was spotted at a public place, holding his little princess in his arms. The daddy-duo looks super cute in the picture.

Earlier, Dulquer Salmaan had revealed that his biggest wish was to become a father, while announcing the arrival of his little princess. The actor considers his father Mammootty has his role model when it comes to the roles of a father and husband. 

Read more about: dulquer salmaan, mammootty
Story first published: Friday, October 20, 2017, 14:41 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 20, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Malayalam Photos

Go to : Malayalam Photos