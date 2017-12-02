 »   »   » Ee.Ma.Yau: Mollywood Celebrities Shower Praises On The Movie!

Ee.Ma.Yau, Lijo Jose Pellissery's new directorial venture is one of the most awaited Malayalam movies of this month. The film, which is sure to offer a different experience to the Malayalam film audiences is high one expections.

Recently, a preview show of Ee.Ma.Yau was held in PVR Kochi on November 29, 2017. Some of the top Mollywood celebrities, including the cast and crew members of Ee.Ma.Yau attended the special screening of the movie.



Reportedly, Ee.Ma.Yau received some amazing reviews after the completion of its preview show. Some of the Mollywood celebrities took to Facebook to share theie views about Ee.Ma.Yau.



Geethu Mohandas Actress-turned-film-maker Geethu Mohandas who watched the special premiere of the film, took to Facebook to write a long note about Ee.Ma.Yau. She wrote that Ee.Ma.Yau silently conquers and captivates the audiences with its plot characterisations and tonality.

Vishnu Govindan Vishnu Govindan, who shot to fame with his role in the film Oru Mexican Aparatha and turned a film-maker with the recently released History Of Joy had some great words to say about Ee.Ma.Yau.

Dominic Arun Dominic Arun, who made his debut as a film-maker with this year's release Tharangam, starring Tovino Thomas in the lead role seems to be heavily impressed by Lijo Jose Pellissery's most recent venture.

Sajid Yahiya Actor-turned-director Sajid Yahiya, whose next venture is the much awaited film Mohanlal, took to Facebook to write a short review of Ee.Ma.Yau, which has in it that Ee.Ma.Yau is something really special.

Amrutha Suresh Popular singer Amrutha Suresh was also present for the premiere show of Lijo Jose Pellissery's Ee.Ma.Yau. Amrutha Suresh wrote on Facebook that the movie takes the audiences to another level.



Earlier, the team was planning to release Ee.Ma.Yau on December 1, 2017 but upon the extremely positive reviews that the film received, the makers have decided to release it on another day as they are planning for a big release. Take a look at the Facebook post of Lijo Jose Pellissery.







IN PICS! Ee.Ma.You Preview Show

