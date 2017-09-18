 »   »   » Entammede Jimikki Kammal Becomes The No.1 Song Of India!

The film Velipadinte Pusthakam might not have impressed all sections of the audiences but the song Entammede Jimikki Kammal from the film, has definitely found a place in the list of favourites of the audiences.

Well, not just the Malayalam film audiences but even the music lovers outside the State of Kerala, are in love with Enatmmede Jimikki Kammal, sung by Vineeth Sreenivasan & Renjith Unni, set to tune by Shaan Rahman and written by Anil Panachooran.



This song from the Mohanlal starrer Velipadinte Pusthakam could rightly be termed as a trendsetter and Entammede Jimikki Kammal has gone on to become the No.1 song from India.



Yes, what you heard is right. In the recent list of the top 10 songs from India, published by the official Facebook page of The World Music Awards, Enatammede Jimikki Kammal has found the top place.



Well, this rightly proves that Entammede Jimikki Kammal has gone places and is in no mood to settle down. The song is a big hit on YouTube and is nearing the 2-Crore mark in the number of views.



Entammede Jimikki Kammal was also the pick of the songs during the Onam Celebrations, held in the various parts of the State.