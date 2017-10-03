 »   »   » Fahadh Faasil & Sathyan Anthikad To Team Up Again?

Fahadh Faasil is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after actors of contemporary Malayalam cinema. As per the latest reports, Fahadh Faasil is currently all set to team up with the senior film-maker Sathyan Anthikad, for his next project.

According to the latest updates, the actor-director duo, who last teamed up for the super hit movie Oru Indian Pranayakadha, is joining hands for a project which will be scripted by the senior actor-writer, Sreenivasan.



If the reports are to be believed, Sreenivasan and Sathyan Anthikad, who were supposed to join hands after a long gap of 15 years with a Mohanlal movie, have dropped the project. Instead, the duo is currently working on the Fahadh project.



Sources suggest that Fahadh Faasil is extremely impressed with the plot, and is keen to do the project. The rest of the star cast, technical crew, and further details of the highly anticipated project is expected to be revealed soon.



Fahadh Faasil is currently busy with the shooting of his much-awaited movie Carbon, which is directed by cinematographer-director Venu. The actor will next join the second schedule of the Anwar Rasheed project, Trance.