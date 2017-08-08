 »   »   » Fahadh Faasil Birthday Special: 5 Upcoming Movies Of The Actor To Watch Out For!

Fahadh Faasil is the prized possession of Mollywood, who in a brief span of time has successfully leaped in to the league of the best actors, that the industry has ever produced.

The young actor is celebrating his birthday today (August 08, 2017) and this birthday has to be indeed a special one for Fahadh Faasil, as the year so far has been a grand one and so could be the year ahead.



Fahadh Faasil is all set to scale newer heights with his upcoming movies, which are in various stages of production. He has got back to the league of big hits with movies like Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum and Take Off. He is expected to continue his association with meaningful movies, in the times ahead, as well.



On that note, here we are taking you through the 5 upcoming movies of Fahadh Faasil, which are sure to find a place in the most awaited list of every movie buff, irrespective of whether you are a Fahadh Faasil fan or not.



Trance This one has to be the biggest one among the lot because of the reason that Trance marks the association of Fahadh Faasil and Anwar Rasheed, who is among the most dependable film-makers of Mollywood.

The shoot of the film has commenced already and Trance is expected to be out in the theatres in 2018. Nothing much has been revealed about the storyline of Trance but we definitely can expect a startling movie from this precious combo.

Carbon Here is yet another film, which is sure to explore the actor in Fahadh Faasil. Carbon, is being helmed by Venu, who gave us movies like Munnariyippu and Daya that had some strong performances from their lead actors. Importantly, Carbon is touted to be a thriller set against the backdrop of a forest. Fahadh Faasil will be seen in the role of a youth named Siby.

Velaikkaran (Tamil) Fahadh Faasil is all set to showcase his acting talents to the Tamil audiences, with the upcoming big movie Velaikkaran, which marks his entry to Kollywood.

Directed by Mohan Raja, Velaikkaran features Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role. Reportedly, his role in Velaikkaran is expected to have both positive and negative shades.

Today, Velaikkaran team came up with a poster featuring Fahadh Faasil in it. One thing is for sure, Fahadh Faasil is sure to stun the audiences with his supreme act.

Aneethi Kadhaigal (Tamil) Two of the finest acting talents of South Indian film industry will be seen sharing the screen space in this upcoming film, directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja.

Yes, this upcoming film will feature Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles and that reason is solely enough to tag this film in the most awaited list.

Aanenkilum Allenkilum Aanenkilum Allenkilum is expected to be a different film from rest of the ones in this list. This film, which will be helmed by debutant Vivek is expected to be a romantic fun ride. Apart from Fahadh Faasil, Sunny Wayne will also be seen essaying an equally important role in this movie.



Apart from the above mentioned projects, certain rumours are also doing the rounds regarding a Tamil film, which would mark his first association with Mani Ratnam. Well, if it happens, it would surely create a huge buzz.



As listed above, Fahadh Faasil is all set to establish his foothold in Tamil industry, with movies like Velaikkaran and Aneethi Kadhaigal. We take this opportunity to wish Fahadh Faasil a very Happy Birthday and also best of luck for all of his new ventures.