 »   »   » Fahadh Faasil In Anwar Rasheed-Dileesh Pothan-Syam Pushkaran Movie?

Fahadh Faasil is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after actors of Malayalam film industry. As per the latest reports, Fahadh Faasil is all set to team up with film-makers Anwar Rasheed, Dileesh Pothan, and scriptwriter Syam Pushkaran, for a new movie.

If the reports are to be believed, Anwar Rasheed, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran are joining hands to produce a new project, which will feature the talented actor in the lead role.

As per the close project, the yet to be titled project will be directed by newcomer Madhu and scripted by Syam Pushkaran himself. The team is expected to make an official confirmation about the project very soon.

Fahadh Faasil is currently busy with the shooting of the upcoming movie Carbon, directed by cinematographer-director Venu. He is also joining hands with Anwar Rasheed for his upcoming directorial venture Trance.

The actor will be next seen in the upcoming Sivakarthikeyan starring Tamil movie Velaikkaran, which will mark his Kollywood debut. Fahadh Faasil has some highly promising projects from both Malayalam and Tamil movie industries in his kitty.