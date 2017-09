Fahadh Faasil is undoubtedly one of the finest talents of the contemporary Malayalam cinema. As per the latest reports, Fahadh Faasil is all set to join hands with his close friend Soubin Shahri, for his next directorial venture.

Reportedly, the actor has been roped in, to essay the second outing of Soubin Shahir, as an actor. Interestingly, the Fahadh Faasil project will be funded by Aashiq Abu, the renowned director-producer.