 »   »   » Fahadh Faasil Reveals His Favourite Mohanlal Character!

Fahadh Faasil is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors Malayalam cinema has ever seen. The young actor has often been compared to Mohanlal, the complete actor, for his minute expressions and versatility.

In a recent interview, Fahadh Faasil admitted that he is a huge fan of Mohanlal. Interestingly, Fahadh also opened up about his all-time favourite Mohanlal character in the interview, to the much excitement of the audiences.



The young actor's favourite Mohanlal character is Sathyanathan, from the 1992-released Sibi Malayil movie Sadayam. Fahadh Faasil feels that Mohanlal delivered his career best performance in the movie, which was a psychological drama-thriller.



Fahadh points out that the complete actor's performance in the movie, especially in the climax portions, were just mindblowing. The young actor also expressed his deep desire to play such a character at some part of his career, in the interview.



Well, we totally agree with Fahadh Faasil's opinion. Sadayam is undoubtedly one of the most under-rated films in Mohanlal career. But the complete actor delivered a totally stunning act as the artist, who ends up killing two kids.



Even though Mohanlal's performance in the MT Vasudevan Nair-scripted movie was widely applauded by both the audiences and critics, it was totally ignored by the juries of Kerala State Film Awards and National Film Awards of 1992.