 »   »   » Fahadh Faasil's Carbon All Set To Go On Floors!

Fahadh Faasil has had a splendid 2017, so far with 3 of his films hitting the theatres. Out of the 3, his Take Off and Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, have found a place in the best films of the year, so far.

Importantly, Fahadh Faasil has some promising projects in his kitty, which are in various stages of production. Carbon, which marks his first association with cinematographer-turned-director Venu, will be the prominent one among them.



According to the latest reports, Fahadh Faasil's Carbon is all set to go on floors and the shoot of the film is expected to begin by August 17, 2017.



Reportedly, Carbon will be a thriller, which is set against the backdrop of forests. The major portions of the film be shot in regions like Kuttikkanam and Wagamon. Mamtha Mohandas has been roped in to play the leading lady in the film. Actors like Soubin Shahir, Vijayaragahavan, Dileesh Pothan etc., will also be a part of this project.



Fahadh Faasil's Carbon will have the presence of certain big names from Bollywood. Vishal Bharadwaj has been roped in to lead the music department whereas KU Mohanan will handle the cinematography department.