 »   »   » Fahadh Faasil's Carbon Starts Rolling

Carbon, the highly anticipated Fahadh Faasil movie, which is directed by the renowned cinematographer-director Venu, has started rolling. The team recently began the shooting of Carbon, which is said to be a forest-based thriller, in Peerumedu.

The movie will mark the third directorial venture of Venu, who is one of the leading cinematographers of Malayalam film industry. The director-cinematographer's second venture Munnariyippu, the Mammootty starring movie, was a great critical success.



Fahadh Faasil, the young actor who is currently on a high with the success of his recent film Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, is playing the character Sibi in Carbon. He is a rustic personality, who is born and bought up in a forest area.



Vishal Bhardwaj, the multifaceted talent of Bollywood is making a comeback to Mollywood after a long gap of almost 2 decades, with Carbon. The director-music composer has been roped in to compose the songs and background score for the movie.



Mamtha Mohandas is essaying the female lead in the movie, which is scripted by director Venu, himself. Bollywood cinematographer KU Mohanan is the director of photography. Carbon is produced by the banner Poetry Film House.