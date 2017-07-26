 »   »   » RUMOUR HAS IT! Fahadh Faasil To Team Up With R Madhavan?

Fahadh Faasil is definitely having a memorable time, as he has been receiving a lot of praises for his immaculate performance, as a petty thief, in the most recent release Thodnimuthalum Drikskashiyum.

The actor has a slew of exciting projects in his kitty. Now, one such rumour is doing the rounds regarding one his upcoming projects and it suggests that Fahadh Faasil might team with popular actor R Madhavan.

Earlier, there were certain reports doing the rounds that Mani Ratnam's next might feature Fahadh Faasil in the lead role. Now, speculations are rife that R Madhavan will also be a part of this project.

Well, no official confirmation has been made regarding the same from the side of Mani Ratnam or the actors.

If such a project happens, it would definitely be a movie worth waiting for. Fahadh Faasil and R Madhavan are definitely two among the most intelligent actors of South Indian film industry and when they come under Mani Ratnam's direction, it definitely would be a real treat.

Meanwhile, R Madhavan's most recent release Vikram Vedha has been receiving glorious reviews. At the same time, Fahadh Faasil is all set to be active in Tamil, with Siva Karthikeyan's Velaikkaran, in which he essays an important role.