 »   »   » From Baahubali 2 To Mersal: Other Language Movies That Cruised At The Kerala Box Office In 2017!!

The Kerala audiences have always welcomed other language movies and the year 2017, was no different. The year had witnessed the grand arrival of some of the most awaited movies from Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Baahubali 2 was the prominent one among that, which was followed by other movies like Vivegam, Mersal etc., But, unlike the previous year, there was a slight decline in the number of other language movies that created a big impact at the Kerala box office.



Here, we take you through some of the other language movies of 2017 that had a solid run in the Kerala theatres..



Raees Raees, starring Shahrukh Khan in the lead role had hit the theatres on January 25, 2017. This Shahrukh Khan starrer did get a grand welcome in Kerala and the film had a strong and steady run at the Kerala box office. In centres like Kochi multiplexes, the movie made a huge impact.

Baahubali 2 Baahubali 2's humongous success was expected. The film shattered all the opening day records by collecting approximately 6.27 Crores on its opening day. With the backing of stunning reviews, the film overpowered all other movies that released along with it and went on to fetch above 70 Crores at the Kerala box office to become the top grossing other language movie at the Kerala box office.

Vikram Vedha Vikram Vedha, the film starring Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles did etch a place for its own at the Kerala box office. The film had a comparatively slower start, but the film, which received good reviews right from its day 1 onwards, won the hearts of the Kerala audiences.

Mersal Thalapathy Vijay's Mersal did get a rousing reception in Kerala. The film made a record opening as it fetched above 6 Crores on its opening day. The film raced ahead further and went on to cross the 20-Crore mark at the Kerala box office to become Vijay's top grossing movie in Kerala.

Theeran Adhigaram Ondru Yet another Tamil movie that created an impact at the Kerala box office, with its strong content. The Karthi starrer, directed by H Vinoth narrated a real life incident and with the backing of good reviews, the film had a steady run at the Kerala box office.



Meanwhile, the Christmas releases like Velaikkaran and Tiger Zinda Hai are off to a decent start at the Kerala box office. The films have been receiving generally good review from the Kerala audiences.