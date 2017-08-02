 »   »   » Godha Box Office: 75 Days Kerala Collections

Godha, the Tovino Thomas-Wamiqa Gabbi starring comical entertainer has emerged as one of the biggest success of Mollywood in 2017. The movie, which is directed by Basil Joseph, also earned the blockbuster status at the Kerala box office.

According to the trade experts, Godha has made a total gross collection of 16.32 Crores, when it completed 75 days at the Kerala box office. Thus, it is confirmed that the movie has crossed 20-Crore mark at the all India box office.



It is undoubtedly a great achievement for Godha, which doesn't have any big stars in its cast, and was made with a medium budget. The Basil Joseph movie had also earned great appreciation from the audiences and critics, for its highly valid theme and entertaining presentation.



Godha had made a decent opening at the Kerala box office, by making a total gross collection of 1.21 Crores on its release day. When it completed the first weekend (3 days) at the theatres, the movie had made a total gross collection of 3.19 Crores.



Despite not having multiplex screenings in Kerala, Godha managed to enter the 4-Crore club of Mollywood box office in just 4 days and 10-Crore club in within the first 2 weeks. Stay locked to Filmibeat for more updates.