 »   »   » Godha Director Basil Joseph Gets Engaged

Basil Joseph, the Godha fame director got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Elizabeth Samuel aka Eli. The young couple got engaged in a private ceremony today (July 31), after 7 years long courtship.

The engagement ceremony, which was a traditional affair, was held at bride's hometown Kottayam. Basil Joseph and Elizabeth Samuel will enter the wedlock at a traditional Christian wedding ceremony which will be held at Sulthan Bathery, on August 17.



The young director fell in love with Elizabeth, whom he fondly calls Eli, during their engineering studies at the prestigious CET College, Trivandrum. Elizabeth is currently working as a program manager at Tech For India.



Reportedly, Basil Joseph is planning to take a short break from films, to concentrate on the wedding preparations. The director will start working on his next project, only after the marriage.



The young director made his directorial debut with the comical entertainer Kunjiramayanam, which featured Vineeth Sreenivasan and Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead roles. The movie was a decent success at the box office.



But, it was Basil Joseph's second directorial venture Godha, which emerged as a turning point in his career. The movie, which features Tovino Thomas and Wamiq Gabbi in the lead roles, had emerged as a critical and commercial success.