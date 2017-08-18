 »   »   » Godha Final Kerala Box Office Collections

Godha, the family entertainer which featured Tovino Thomas and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles, has finally completed its lifetime run in Kerala. The movie, Basil Joseph movie has earned the blockbuster tag, at the Kerala box office.

When it completed its lifetime run at the Kerala box office, Godha has successfully crossed the 16-Crore mark. The Tovino Thomas movie made an estimated gross collection of 16.36 Crores, within its lifetime run.



It is indeed a huge achievement for Godha, which was made with a medium budget and less popular stars in lead roles. The great success of the movie yet again proves that quality entertainers will always receive immense support from the audiences.



Godha had earned huge appreciations from both the audiences and critics, for its highly appealing theme and entertaining presentation. The word of mouth publicity and the highly effective promotions had immensely helped the movie to reach the audiences.



Despite not having multiplex screenings in Kerala, Godha managed to enter the 4-Crore club of Mollywood box office in just 4 days and 10-Crore club in within the first 2 weeks. The worldwide collection report of the movie is expected to be revealed soon.

