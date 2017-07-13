 »   »   » Half Yearly Roundup 2017: The Top 5 Malayalam Actors Who Made The Maximum Impact At The Box Office!

As we discussed in the earlier features, the first half of 2017 was worth a remembering one for the industry. In fact, the top Malayalam actors too had a fruitful time, with their films clicking big at the box office.

For most of the prolific Malayalam actors, the first half of 2017 did provide an amazing kickstart. We saw some of the Malayalam actors regaining their top form, others continuing their good run and certain others coming up as the new sensation.

The initial portion of 2017 witnessed the grand entry of the the movie of top Malayalam actors like, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly, Dileep and many others.

Here, we take you through the top 5 Malayalam actors, who made the maximum inpact at the box office (Ranked based on the total box office collections of the actor's movies).

5. Tovino Thomas Tovino Thomas has found a place in the top 5 list as he has emerged as one of the most bankable young actors of the Malayalam film industry. The first half of 2017, witnessed the arrival of 2 movies featuring him in the lead role. The first one to hit theatres was Oru Mexican Aparatha and the second one being Godha. Both the movies, emerged as big successes at the box office. Both the movies put together, made a business of above 30 Crores at the box office. 4. Prithviraj Prithviraj, just had one release in the first half of 2017, but that movie was solely enough to prove his amazing star power. Ezra, which released in the month of February emerged as a super success at the box office and reportedly, crossed the 50-Crore mark at the worldwide box office. 3. Dulquer Salmaan Dulquer Salmaan has had an amazing 2017, so far. Two films of the actor graced the theatres in the first half of the year and both the movies emerged as superhits at the box office. The first one to hit the theatre was Jomonte Suviseshangal and the most recent one was Comrade In America. If reports are to be believed, Jomonte Suviseshangal crossed the 30-Crore mark at the worldwide box office whereas Comrade In America-CIA grossed above 20-Crores. 2. Mohanlal Mohanlal continued his dream run from the year 2016 and started off 2017 with Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, which reportedly, crossed the 50-Crore mark at the box office. He once again proved his star power with the huge success of the film. But later, his second release of the first half of 2017, 1971 Beyond Borders, failed to make the necessary impact as the film grossed less than 10 Crores at the box office. 1. Mammootty Mammootty had a forgettable 2016 but the year 2017, started off in an amazing fashion for the actor, with the star in him regaining the power and form. The actor's 2 movies made it to the theatres in the first half of 2017. The Great Father, the actor's first film to hit the theatres, raced ahead at the box office with the film reportedly having crossed the 60-Crore mark at the worldwide box office. But his second film Puthan Panam failed to make a big mark at the box office. But, the phenomenal success of The Great Father, which was made with a budget of 6-Crores, has taken him to the top spot.

Apart from the above mentioned Malayalam actors, others like Nivin Pauly, fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban etc., too had a good time with their Malayalam movies being able to make a mark at the box office.