 »   »   » Happy Birthday Anushka Shetty: 5 Movies That Made Her A Popular Face In Kerala!

Anushka Shetty now ranks among the top actresses of the South Indian cinema. Over the years, she has grown as an actress who can shoulder a movie on her own.

It has been over 12 years since her entry to the industry. Initially, Anushka Shetty became a familiar artist to the Malayalam film audiences with some of the Malayalam dubbed version of Telugu movies like Don, Shourya etc., which were successes at the Kerala box office, as well.

But, with some of the films that came later, she Anushka Shetty established herself as an actress who has immense acting potential. In that due course of time, Anushka Shetty etched a place for herself in the minds of the Kerala audiences, as well.

On this birthday of Anushka Shetty, here we take you through 5 movies of the actress, which made her a popular face in Kerala..