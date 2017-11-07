 »   »   » Happy Birthday Anushka Shetty: 5 Movies That Made Her A Popular Face In Kerala!

Anushka Shetty now ranks among the top actresses of the South Indian cinema. Over the years, she has grown as an actress who can shoulder a movie on her own.
It has been over 12 years since her entry to the industry. Initially, Anushka Shetty became a familiar artist to the Malayalam film audiences with some of the Malayalam dubbed version of Telugu movies like Don, Shourya etc., which were successes at the Kerala box office, as well.
But, with some of the films that came later, she Anushka Shetty established herself as an actress who has immense acting potential. In that due course of time, Anushka Shetty etched a place for herself in the minds of the Kerala audiences, as well.
On this birthday of Anushka Shetty, here we take you through 5 movies of the actress, which made her a popular face in Kerala..
Arundhati (2009)
It is one of the initial movies of Anushka Shetty, which made her quite popular in Kerala. The Malayalam dubbed version of Arundhati was a runaway success in Kerala theatres. Anushka Shetty had played the role of the leading lady in this film and the audiences didn't let down the movie.
Vedam (2010)
Vedam came in at a time when the Malayalam dubbed version of Telugu movies were hugely popular in the state. The Allu Arjun starrer featured Anushka Shetty in a crucial role, which was indeed a performance-oriented one.
She essayed the same role in the Tamil remake of the film and won praises for her performance in both these movies. The actress even went on to win the Filmfare Best Actress award for her performance in the Telugu version of the film.
Singam Series
The first two parts of the Singam franchise, which featured actor Suriya in the lead role were big successes in Kerala, as well. Anushka Shetty had played Kavya, the leading lady in both these films and the movie further established her popularity in Kerala.
Baahubali: The Beginning (2015)
Anushka Shetty had limited screen space in Baahubali: The Beginning. But, the actress made a big impact right from her introduction scene and her portrayal of Devasena, who is waiting to take revenge on Bhallaladeva, won her a lot of praises. The Malayalam film audiences gave a grand welcome to the movie and her performance, as well.
Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017)
With Baahubali: The Conclusion, Anushka Shetty proved that she is versatile. In this film, the audiences got to know more about Devasena and she came up with a towering performance. In fact, her performances in some of the crucial scenes of the movie did receive huge round of applause in the theatres.