 »   »   » Happy B'day Mammootty: Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Dulquer Salmaan & Others Wish The Actor!

Today is a special day for the entire Mollywood, as the day marks the birthday of Mammootty, theMegastar of the Malayalam film industry! He has been one of the strongest pillars of the industry, for the past 35 years.
Over the years, Mammootty has built a huge fan base of his own and has a huge list of admirers. In fact, the list of followers & admirers includes the names of the celebrities from the industry as well, and many look up to him.
On the special day, Mollywood celebrities are pouring in wishes for Mammootty. Popular Malayalam actors, including Mohanlal, Nivin Pauly, Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj and a host of others, took out some time to make the day a special one for Mammootty.
Mohanlal
Mohanlal, the other superstar of Mollywood, is one among the close friends of Mammootty. Like every year, this time too, Mohanlal made it a point to wish Mammootty on the special day. The actor also posted a recent selfie that they had took during the AMMA meeting.
Prithviraj
Prithviraj, who is at present in the USA for the shoot of his upcoming film Detroit Crossing, had a long message for Mammootty. In his birthday wishes for the Megastar, the actor also expressed his eagerness to share screen space with Mammootty, once again.
Dulquer Salmaan
Dulquer Salmaan, the young superstar of Mollywood and son of Mammootty, had a super cool message for his Dad, on his birthday. He also posted a stylish selfie with the message.
Nivin Pauly
Nivin Pauly, whose most recent release Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela is ruling the theatres, did send out a short-yet-sweet birthday wish to the Megastar of Mollywood.
Asif Ali
Asif Ali, the young actor of Mollywood, who has shared screen space with Mammootty in a good number of movies, also wished Mammootty, on the special day.
Kunchacko Boban
Kunchacko Boban took to Facebook to wish Mammootty, on his birthday. Along with a photo featuring both of them, Kunchacko Boban has tagged Mammootty, as the man whom he looks up to for inspiration.
Perale Maaney
Pearle Maaney, popular Television host turned actress had a sweet message for Mammootty. She has tagged the actor as the sweetest, coolest and most fun person to be around.
Tovino Thomas
Tovino Thomas posted a photo featuring both of them, along with the birthday wishes. Interestingly, the young actor is all set to share the screen space with Mammootty, in the upcoming film directed by Basil Joseph.
Sunny Wayne
Sunny Wayne had a well-written message for Mammootty which read as "Mesmerizing the people of Kerala for the past 45 years with his magic. One and only our own Mammukka. Happy birthday to actor par excellence. Hope u can give us many more excellent cinematic moments which can inspire every film lovers including me."