 »   »   » Happy Birthday Prithviraj: Mollywood Celebrities Wish The Actor On The Special Day!

Prithviraj Sukumran, the man who has definitely taken Malayalam cinema to certain unexplored levels with his outstanding movie is celebrating his birthday today (October 16, 2016).
It wouldn't be wrong to tag Prithviraj as the most daring actor of the industry as he has always made it a point to experiment with movies and bring new fresher elements to his films.
Over the years, Prithviraj has established a huge and dedicated fan base of his own and in the due course he even converted his haters to fans, with his sheer talent and his amazing ability to be a part of good movies, which are a class apart.
On this special day, many Malayalam celebrities made it a point to wish Prithviraj a very Happy Birthday. Take a look at some of them..
Mammootty
Mammootty, the Megastar of the Mollywood made it a point to make the day a special one for the young actor, with his wishes. He was one among first celebrities to wish Prithviraj through Facebook.
Mohanlal
Mohanlal, the complete actor took to Facebook to wish Prithviraj a very Happy birthday. Well, the audiences are eagerly awaiting for Lucifer, which will mark the first association of Mohanlal and Prithviraj.
Tovino Thomas
Tovino Thomas, who has shared the screen space with Prithviraj in movies like 7th Day, Ezra and Ennu Ninte Moideen did send out a video wishing Prithviraj a very happy birthday.
Jayasurya
Jayasurya and Prithviraj do share a close rapport. Both of them have worked together in a good number of movies. Jayasurya did send out a casual message to his friend and that shows how good friends they are.
Indrajith Sukumaran
Indrajith Sukumaran, did send out his wishes filled with love to his dear younger brother on the special day. The actor also posted a wonderful photos which features both of them.
Asif Ali
Asif Ali, who has shared the screen space with Prithviraj in the film Sapthamashree Thaskaraha took to Facebbok to wish Prithviraj. He also posted a photo that features Prithviraj and himself.