 »   »   » Here Is An Update On Anjali Menon’s Next With Prithviraj, Nazriya Nazim & Parvathy!

Here Is An Update On Anjali Menon’s Next With Prithviraj, Nazriya Nazim & Parvathy!

Posted By:
Anjali Menon, the film-maker with a midas touch is all set to begin the works on her next directorial venture, which again will be a multi-starrer movie.

Interestingly, this upcoming movie will feature Prithviraj, Parvathy and Nazriya Nazim in the lead roles. The movie will mark the comeback of Nazriya Nazim to films after a brief break.

Interestingly, Nazriya Nazim recently took to Facebook to confirm her association with the project. Take a look at the Facebook post of the actress..

Importantly, the film is all set to go on floors and now here is a major update on this film, which will be produced under tha banner Rejaputhra Films.

More About The Film..

According to a report by Times Of India, M Ranjith the producer of the film stated that the film will be about relationships and it will have a moving story. Reportedly, the film explore Prithviraj's character as a brother and a boyfriend.

Rest Of The Cast

If reports are to be believed, the film have a big star cast. Apart from Prithviraj, Nazriya Nazim and Parvathy, this upcoming movie will also feature Atul Kulkarni, Roshan Mathew, Sidharth Menon etc., in important roles.

All Set To Begin

Reportedly, this yet-to-be-titled movie is expected to go on floors today (November 01, 2017). The movie will be shot in various locations in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Certain portions of the film will be shot in UAE, as well.

Anjali Menon’s Previous Venture

Meanwhile, this upcoming film will be the third directorial venture of Anjali Menon. Her previous directorial venture was the multi-starrer Bangalore Days, which had hit the theatres in the year 2014.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 1, 2017, 9:27 [IST]
