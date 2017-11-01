 »   »   » Here Is An Update On Anjali Menon’s Next With Prithviraj, Nazriya Nazim & Parvathy!

Anjali Menon, the film-maker with a midas touch is all set to begin the works on her next directorial venture, which again will be a multi-starrer movie.

Interestingly, this upcoming movie will feature Prithviraj, Parvathy and Nazriya Nazim in the lead roles. The movie will mark the comeback of Nazriya Nazim to films after a brief break.

Interestingly, Nazriya Nazim recently took to Facebook to confirm her association with the project. Take a look at the Facebook post of the actress..

Importantly, the film is all set to go on floors and now here is a major update on this film, which will be produced under tha banner Rejaputhra Films.