 »   »   » IN PICS! Here Is How Malayalam Actors Celebrated Onam!

Yet another Onam has passed by and this season of happiness and joy, is indeed a special one for the film industry and Malayalam actors, as well.

Malayalam actors often have a busy schedule but still, most of them, make it a point to celebrate the special day, with their friends and family.

Meanwhile, Malayalam actors, who are quite active on Facebook, take to their respective social media pages to wish all their fans and followers on this very special day.

While some of the Malayalam actors celebrated this Onam in the sets of their respective movies, certain others spent the vacation with their family.

Take a look at how some Malayalam actors celebrated Onam and wished their fans on the special day.