 »   »   » IN PICS! Here Is How Malayalam Actors Celebrated Onam!

Yet another Onam has passed by and this season of happiness and joy, is indeed a special one for the film industry and Malayalam actors, as well.
Malayalam actors often have a busy schedule but still, most of them, make it a point to celebrate the special day, with their friends and family.
Meanwhile, Malayalam actors, who are quite active on Facebook, take to their respective social media pages to wish all their fans and followers on this very special day.
While some of the Malayalam actors celebrated this Onam in the sets of their respective movies, certain others spent the vacation with their family.
Take a look at how some Malayalam actors celebrated Onam and wished their fans on the special day.
Mohanlal
Mohanlal, who came back from Varanasi after completing the first schedule of his upcoming film Odiyan, celebrated Onam with his close friend Sameer Hamza and his family. Mohanlal & Suchithra had the Onam feast along with Sameer Hamza & family.
Kunchacko Boban
Kunchacko Boban, celebrated this Onam with his family. On the special day, the actor took to Facebook to post a photo, taken along with his wife and 106-year-old member of his family.
Jayaram
Jayaram, celebrated his Onam with his family members. The actor took to Facebook to post a selfie featuring he himself, wife Parvathy, son Kalidas Jayaram and daughter Malavika Jayaram.
Pranav Mohanlal
Pranav Mohanlal, who is all set to enter Mollywood, had an Onam away from home, this time. The actor, who was busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Aadhi, had a small celebration on the sets of the movie.
Kalidas Jayaram
Kalidas Jayaram, who celebrated the Onam with his family in Kochi, took to Facebook to post a few pictures of his Onam celebration with the team of Poomaram, the upcoming film directed by Abrid Shine.
Gayathri Suresh
It seems like the actress has had a grand celebration on the day. On the special day, Malayalam actress Gayathri Suresh took to Facebook to post a photo of her, in which she is seen wearing a Mundu and a blue Kurtha.