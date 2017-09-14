 »   »   » Here Is What Manju Warrier Has To Say About Remarriage Rumours!

Here Is What Manju Warrier Has To Say About Remarriage Rumours!

Posted By:
Manju Warrier, the star actress of Malayalam cinema, is extremely busy with some promising projects in her kitty. But, Manju Warrier is in the gossip columns these days, more for her personal life than her professional life.

The gossip mongers have been suggesting that the actress is in a new relationship, and is planning to get remarried very soon. Manju's ex-husband Dileep, who has been arrested in connection with the actress abduction case, had also openly mentioned her close friendship with director VA Shrikumar Menon in his bail application.

Even though the rumour mills had earlier discussed Manju Warrier's close friendship with Shrikumar Menon, now the grapevine suggests that the actress is all set to marry a wealthy businessman.

Let us see what Manju Warrier has to say about the affair and remarriage rumours....

Unfazed About Rumours

Unfazed About Rumours

In a recent interview given to a popular Malayalam magazine, Manju Warrier revealed that she is totally unfazed about the affair and remarriage rumours.

Positive Attitude

Positive Attitude

Manju has a highly positive attitude towards all the negativities in life, and it is the same when it comes to such baseless gossips.

Rumours Are Beyond Control

Rumours Are Beyond Control

The actress feels that the writers write whatever they want, and it is totally beyond her control. Manju says that she is not bothered about such gossips, as she knows the truth.

Dignified Silence

Dignified Silence

As we all know, Manju Warrier is someone who believes in maintaining a dignified silence over such issues. She doesn't believe in washing the dirty linen in public.

No Plans To Remarry

No Plans To Remarry

According to Manju Warrier, she is truly enjoying the busy life as an actress, and feels blessed to be back in the profession she loves the most. The actress has no plans to remarry anytime soon.

Current Projects

Current Projects

Manju Warrier has some highly promising projects lining up, including the Kamala Surayya biopic Aami, Mohanlal's Odiyan, Sajid Yahiya's Mohanlal, etc. She is also said to be in talks for the epic drama, Randamoozham.

