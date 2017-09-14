 »   »   » Here Is What Manju Warrier Has To Say About Remarriage Rumours!

Manju Warrier, the star actress of Malayalam cinema, is extremely busy with some promising projects in her kitty. But, Manju Warrier is in the gossip columns these days, more for her personal life than her professional life.

READ: A Dileep-Manju Warrier Box Office Clash Is On Cards?

The gossipmongers have been suggesting that the actress is in a new relationship, and is planning to remarry very soon. Manju's ex-husband Dileep, who has been arrested in connection with the actress abduction case, had also openly mentioned her close friendship with director VA Shrikumar Menon in his bail application.

READ: Meenakshi Dileep's New Picture Goes Viral!

Even though the rumour mills had earlier discussed Manju Warrier's close friendship with Shrikumar Menon, now the grapevine suggests that the actress is all set to marry a wealthy businessman.

Let us see what Manju Warrier has to say about the affair and remarriage rumours....